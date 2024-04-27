Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $40,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,978 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

