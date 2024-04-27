Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 44.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Aptiv by 248.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $71.22 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

