Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 139 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 34.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $2,745,325.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,506.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $183.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.49 and its 200 day moving average is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

