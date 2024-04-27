Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 136,269 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 281,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,734.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,066,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,383 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

