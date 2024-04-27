Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 134 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 582.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zscaler by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $177.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.25. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

