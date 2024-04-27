Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $56.34 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.