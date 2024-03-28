Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the February 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS CONXF remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday. Nickel 28 Capital has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get Nickel 28 Capital alerts:

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

