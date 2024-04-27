Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the chip maker on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Intel has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intel to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Intel Stock Down 9.2 %

INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

