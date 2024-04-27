Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $78.70.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

