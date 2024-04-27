S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 819.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $415.73 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

Get Our Latest Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.