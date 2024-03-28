Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Short Interest Update

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, an increase of 544.5% from the February 29th total of 74,000 shares. Currently, 92.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nukkleus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nukkleus stock. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Nukkleus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Nukkleus Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NUKK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99. Nukkleus has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

