Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director James W. Wert Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $345.96 million, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 351.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 380,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $2,310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 105.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 86,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

