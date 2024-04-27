United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.35 on Friday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

