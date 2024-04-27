Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.60.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $448.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.73 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

