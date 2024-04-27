SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 920,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 283,142 shares.The stock last traded at $71.86 and had previously closed at $72.41.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.