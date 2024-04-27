Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 13th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.