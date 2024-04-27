Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.290-2.340 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BSX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,786,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,924. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

