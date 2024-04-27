Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 17420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is an increase from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.