Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.48. 6,720,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 43,507,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

