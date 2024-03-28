Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 110,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $933.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

