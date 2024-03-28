Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,293 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 3.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,972,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.37. 1,731,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.