IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.