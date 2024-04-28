Tangible Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.65 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Tangible has a total market cap of $43.65 million and approximately $1,316.48 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tangible has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.38156135 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,294.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

