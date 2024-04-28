IAG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $9.83 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

