Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,539 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
OEF stock opened at $241.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.86.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
