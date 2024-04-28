IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,622 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 5.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 275,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

