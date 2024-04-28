IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,429 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 307,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 437,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,071 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

