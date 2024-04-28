IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.89 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,196,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $335.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.87 and a 200-day moving average of $315.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.26 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

