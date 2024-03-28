Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

