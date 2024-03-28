Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $255.96 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $14.03 or 0.00019774 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $255.96 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007173 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,892.25 or 0.99950799 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00142620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.22294588 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,742,093.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

