Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOTJ opened at $10.15 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William C. Bryant III bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at $779,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Bank of the James Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.