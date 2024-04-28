Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTC:MTPVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.95

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTC:MTPVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9489 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Métropole Télévision Stock Performance
Métropole Télévision stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Métropole Télévision has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
About Métropole Télévision
