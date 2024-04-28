Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 202.7% in April

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 202.7% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of MRRTY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.18.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
