Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 202.7% in April

Apr 28th, 2024

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 202.7% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MRRTY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

