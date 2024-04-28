First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Issues Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 24.96%.
First Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.
First Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.