First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Issues Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 24.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

