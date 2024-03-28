Raymond James Begins Coverage on Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 363.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.23. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 4,643.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,610 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,821 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,033 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

