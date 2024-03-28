Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 186.4% in March

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,934,100 shares, a growth of 186.4% from the February 29th total of 1,024,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,878,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rennova Health Price Performance

Rennova Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

