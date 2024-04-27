ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.35

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 8994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVBP

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53.

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ArriVent BioPharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.