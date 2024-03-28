Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 0.1%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.08 and last traded at $54.25. 979,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,550,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

