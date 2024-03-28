Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Myecfo LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP remained flat at $52.16 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

