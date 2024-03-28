Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Expands By 164.1%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 164.1% from the February 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCG traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 158,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,569. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

jacobs, with annual revenues of nearly $13 billion, is one of the world’s largest and most diverse providers of technical, professional, and construction services. building strong, long-term relationships with our clients is the key to our success as a company. we offer full-spectrum support to industrial, commercial, and government clients across multiple markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.