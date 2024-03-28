Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Expands By 180.5%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a growth of 180.5% from the February 29th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXCLF opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.46 million during the quarter. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.44%.

About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

