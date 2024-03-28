Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Decreases By 71.9%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

