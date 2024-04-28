Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $53,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 167,146 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,946,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

