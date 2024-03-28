Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the February 29th total of 254,100 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $75.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SONN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 53,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,005. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,187.19% and a negative return on equity of 519.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.