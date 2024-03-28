Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 0.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

