Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $757,000 Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929,053 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.63.

