Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 228.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 708,655 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 29.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,513 shares of company stock worth $6,087,581 over the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CXM opened at $11.93 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

