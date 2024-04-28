K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 50,000 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,680.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

