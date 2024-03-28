Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,750 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Target Trading Up 1.2 %

Target stock opened at $174.67 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

