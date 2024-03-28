The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 354.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 354.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGNF remained flat at $43.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.